Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud’ Conquers Spring Fever to Stay in Lead

Family Feud remained the syndie leader even as warmer weather, longer days and March Madness took their toll on ratings in the week ended March 27, which marked the first full week of spring.

Debmar-Mercury’s game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, stayed at a 5.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, leading the games and all of syndication for a second straight week. Family Feud also led all of syndication among the key women 25-54 demographic at a 1.9.

Next in line, CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! and sister show Wheel of Fortune each inched ahead 2% to a 5.1 and a 4.6, respectively.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life, hosted by Jay Leno, rolled a 0.7, losing 13% to tie steady corporate cousin 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask averaged a 0.4 for a second week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.6 for the eighth week in a row.

Syndicated shows managed to avoid declines even in the face of a second week of preemptions for the NCAA’s annual college basketball tournament, March Madness, as well as the televised confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 21.

CBS’ two top magazines moved lower for a second straight week with Inside Edition eroding 5% to a 2.0 and Entertainment Tonight easing 10% to a 1.8. For the second straight week, the next five shows in the categories all held steady with NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, Fox’s TMZ, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation staying at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remained the top talker at a 1.6, leading the category for a third straight week. Live has now been number one in talk 62 times in the past 81 weeks, including 19 ties with CBS’ Dr. Phil. Live also led talk among women 25-54 with a 0.6.

Dr. Phil stayed in second, spiking 7% to a 1.5. Phil was one of only three talkers in the top ten to hold 100% of its year-ago rating; the others were Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson.

Ellen, in its 19th and final season, strengthened 13% and took over sole possession of third place with a 0.9. Kelly Clarkson held its ground at a 0.8, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which rose 14% with guest host Sherri Shepherd, who is on tap to host her own show next season that will air in Williams’ current time slots on Fox-owned stations.

CBS’ Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Maury, which is ending production after 31 seasons, were both flat at a 0.7. Compared to last year at this time, Maury was minus 31%, the largest annual decline of any talker. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Disney’s Tamron Hall each held firm at a 0.6.

CBS’ sophomore Drew Barrymore, which will return next season as two half-hour episodes that can either air separately or as a full-hour block, stayed at a 0.5 for a fifth straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s canceled newcomer Nick Cannon continued at a 0.4 for a sixth consecutive week, tying Sony’s The Good Dish, which stood pat for a fifth straight week and is also not returning for another season.

Repeats of NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer remained at a 0.3 for the sixth time in seven weeks, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which was flat for the eleventh consecutive week.

CBS’ The Doctors – which, like DailyMailTV, is ending its run – stayed at a 0.2 for the 55th straight week.

CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy, in repeats, rallied 10% to a 4.5. CBS’ Hot Bench pulled back 7% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court crashed 13% to a series-low 0.7. Warner Bros’ Judge Mathis rebounded 20% from a series low to a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court settled for a second straight 0.4, matching its series low and tying NBCU’s flat Judge Jerry, which will hang up its robe after three seasons, and Wrigley Media’s Relative Justice, which stayed put and is expected to be renewed for a second season.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the sitcoms with a consistent 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing slipped 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros’ rookie Young Sheldon and veteran Two and a Half Men each managed an unchanged 0.9 and a 0.8, respectively. Disney’s Modern Family flourished 14% to a 0.8, tying Men. Sony’s The Goldbergs and Disney’s Family Guy both gave back 13% to a 0.7 to tie Sony’s Seinfeld, which stayed put for a second week. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Mom and Disney’s Black-ish all remained at a 0.5 for a third straight week. ■