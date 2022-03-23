Bellamie Blackstone Named Executive Producer of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Bellamie Blackstone has been named executive producer of syndicated game show Wheel of Fortune. Steve Schwartz, formerly supervising producer, has been promoted to co-executive producer.

"With Bellamie joining as executive producer and Steve stepping up as co-executive producer of Wheel of Fortune, we have a terrific team to shepherd this iconic show into the future,” Suzanne Prete, executive VP, game shows, Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement. “Bellamie is a creative force with a fresh perspective that will help us extend and expand the Wheel of Fortune franchise in exciting new ways. Throughout Season 39, Steve has demonstrated remarkable leadership that is equaled only by his historical knowledge of the show and production. With Bellamie and Steve working in partnership, I am confident that Season 40 will be our best yet."

Blackstone has executive produced such programs as Netflix’s History of Swear Words, ABC’s and then CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things, and Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman. She’s also produced such game shows as Press Your Luck, Deal or No Deal and 1 vs. 100.

“It's incredibly exciting to be asked to join such an iconic show,” Blackstone said, also in a statement. “Wheel of Fortune is a classic and I'm thrilled to be working with Steve and the entire Wheel of Fortune team taking this beloved show into the next 40 years.”

Schwartz has been with Wheel of Fortune for 32 years in various roles. Over the last several months in the wake of former executive producer Mike Richard’s departure in September, Schwartz stepped up to oversee the production of the show’s 39th season.

“We have an incredible production group at Wheel of Fortune that I’m proud to be a part of,” said Schwartz. “We are gratified to have produced a show that has linked generations who have invited it into their homes each weeknight. I look forward to welcoming Bellamie and working with her to preserve that legacy and build on it for future generations.”

Wheel of Fortune continues to be hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who are contracted through the 2023-24 season. Production will wrap on the game show’s 39th season later this month, while new episodes will air until June. ■