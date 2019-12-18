Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Returns to Top of Talk

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Philreclaimed its place atop the talkers in the week ended Dec. 8, after losing that spot in the prior week due to low-rated Thanksgiving and Black Friday episodes that Nielsen included in the show’s overall average.

Phil returned to the talk lead after earning the biggest increase of any show in the category with a 25% surge to a 2.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, which marked the show’s second highest rating of the season.

Daytime in general was negatively impacted during the week by impeachment coverage on Dec. 4 and 5 and coverage of the Pensacola, Florida, naval air base shootings on Dec. 6.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil finished first with a 1.0.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which took over first place in the prior week, held steady at its season high 2.1 for the sixth straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which improved 5% to a new season-high 2.1.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams edged up 8% to a 1.3. NBCUniversal’s Maury remained at its series-low 1.1 for a second straight week, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which was flat. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos recovered 11% to a 1.0. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz flatlined at a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a 0.6 for the eighth consecutive week. CTD’s The Doctors dropped 20% to a 0.4, matching its series low and tying NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer.

Elsewhere, rookies NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall, both of which have been renewed for second seasons, both were penalized by having to include full five-day averages for the week, which did not allow them to exclude preemptions. As a result, Clarkson gave back 7% to a 1.3, tying Wendy Williams for fourth place among all talkers, behind Dr. Phil,Live and Ellen.

Tamron Hall backed off 10% from its season high to a 0.9.

The third talk rookie, SPT’s Mel Robbins, remained at a 0.4 for the ninth straight week, tying The Doctors and Springer, and will move to 10 am from 9 am in January on WPIX New York to make way for an expanded morning newscast.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, starring Springer, held steady at a 0.9. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, garnered an unchanged 0.9, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says moved 17% higher to a 0.7.

CTD’s Judge Judy led all shows with a 6.7 in households for the 18th time in 19 weeks with one tie. Judy dipped 3% for the week, but was the only court room ahead of the same week last year, adding 2%.

CTD’s Hot Bench aired two days of repeats and backtracked 5% to a 2.0.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 17% to a 1.4, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved up 13% to a 0.9. CTD’s Divorce Court increased 17% to a 0.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence rebounded 25% to a 0.5.

In access, most shows recovered following the Thanksgiving holiday week. CTD’s Jeopardy! grew 5% to a 6.2. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune accelerated 15% to a 6.0. Debmar-Mercury’s FamilyFeud forged ahead 8% to a 5.7, finishing third in the genre for the sixth time in seven weeks.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 for the eleventh straight week.

Also in first run, Disney’s’ internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 14% increase to a 0.8.

CTD’s Inside Edition added 4% to a 2.7, while sister show Entertainment Tonight was steady at a 2.6 to lead the magazines. NBCU’s Access Hollywood grew 8% to a 1.4 and jumped 17% among women 25-54 to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ TMZ rebounded 22% from a season-low 0.9 to a 1.1 in households and rose 20% among women 25-54 to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra was preempted nine times in the top 14 markets by football but managed to improve 13% to a 0.9 in households and 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5. CTD’s DailyMailTV held its ground at a 0.8 despite Thursday Night Football and other preemptions.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page produced a 0.2 for the 23rd straight week.

NBCU’s off-network crime strip Dateline was unchanged at a 1.1. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol pulled back 17% to a 1.0. NBCU’s Chicago PD added 14% to a 0.8.

Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory elevated 11% to a 3.0. Disney’s LastMan Standing spurted 6% to a 1.9. Disney’s Modern Family spiked 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men motored ahead 8% to a 1.3, tying Disney’s Family Guy, which gained 18% to a 1.3 and SPT’s The Goldbergs, which remained on par with the prior week. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 1.0 for a fourth straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which grew 25%. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls grabbed a 13% increase to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which maintained a 0.9 for a fifth straight week and SPT’s Seinfeld, which also held steady for a fifth consecutive week.