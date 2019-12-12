‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Season Two

As expected, Walt Disney Television has renewed syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall for season two, with the ABC-owned and Hearst television stations on board. The show is cleared in more than 80% of the country for next season.

"As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "Tamron's authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners."

"I'm thrilled our show has been renewed for a second season!" said Hall, also in a statement. "Thanks to my partners at Disney and ABC for this incredible show of support. I'm honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our 'TamFam.' From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits - we're here to talk about it. My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide."

Tamron Hall is averaging a 1.0 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen, a number it has held for the past nine weeks. With this renewal, Hall joins fellow rookies NBCUniversal’s KellyClarkson and Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring Meredith Vieira, as shows that will be returning next season. Both Hall and Clarkson launched with two-year deals in most of the country, making it easier to greenlight second seasons.

Looking to join Hall, Clarkson and 25 Words next season are CBS Television Distribution’s Drew Barrymore, Debmar-Mercury’s NickCannon and Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish, which will be hosted by Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. Whether or not another of this year’s new offerings, SPT’s Mel Robbins, will return next September remains unclear. That show is averaging a 0.4 in households.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall executive produce. Talia Parkinson-Jones co-executive produces.