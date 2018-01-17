Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Returns to Talk Lead With New Year's Week Bump

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil returned to the talk lead in the week ended January 7, leaping 23% to a 3.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Dr. Phil accomplished that despite being in reruns on two of the five days as well as being the only top talker to include the low-rated New Year’s Day in its weekly average.

Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned to originals after two weeks of repeats and rose 30% from its season low to a 2.6 and second place among the talkers. Ellen did not count New Year’s Day in its average.

Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil and Ellen tied for first in talk for the week, with both earning a 1.3 in the key demo.

Disney-ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan, in originals, took an 8% hit after clocking a new season high and tying Dr. Phil in the prior week, settling for a 2.4. Live also did not include New Year’s Day in its average.

NBCUniversal’s Maury stayed at a 1.6. NBCU’s Steve, starring Steve Harvey, was the only one of the 15 talk shows to hit a new season high during the week, growing 7% to a 1.5 and rounding out the top five. Among women 25-54, Steve also hit a new high, surging 33% to a 0.8.

After that, most of the rest of the talkers were unchanged. CTD’s Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz all were flat at a 1.4, 1.3, 1.3, and 1.2, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which remained in reruns, eased 8% to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, NBCU’s Harry and CTD’s TheDoctors all held firm at a 1.0, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ The Real, which has been renewed by the Fox Television Stations for two additional seasons, also was flat at a 0.7.

Among the season’s rookies, CTD’s leader DailyMailTV, which was renewed last week for a second season, jumped 10% to a 1.1, matching its season high and averaging a 0.5 among women 25-54.

Twentieth’s Page Six TV, also renewed, aired only repackaged episodes all week but held steady at a 0.7 in households while growing 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5, tying DailyMailTV in the demo.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask held even at its season-high 0.6, and scored a 0.3 among women 25-54. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, which producer Scripps will bring back next season, remained at a 0.3 for a 16th straight week and slipped to a 0.1 in the key demo.

CTD’s Judge Judy jumped 9% to a six-week high 7.4 to lead the courts even though the show was partially in repeats.

CTD’s Hot Bench gained 9% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 6% to a 1.7, while Warner Bros.’ JudgeMathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s JudgeFaith all were stable at a 1.2, 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

Access shows bounced back after being heavily preempted between Christmas and New Year’s for college football.

CTD’s Entertainment Tonight ratcheted up 22% to a 3.3 to tie sister showInsideEdition, which added 10%. Warner Bros.’ TMZ recovered 15% to a 1.5. NBCU’s Access accelerated 17% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 1.2. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page was unchanged at a 0.3 for the tenth straight week.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud strengthened 10% to a new season-high 7.5 to overturn Judge Judy as the syndication leader for the first time since the week ended Oct. 15.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune also rolled to a new season high 6.8, improving 15%. CTD’s Jeopardy! leaped 12% to a 6.7. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire also cashed in with a 12% advance to a new season-high 1.9.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute spiked 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s off-net true-crime strip Dateline added 8% to a 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory exploded 17% to a new season-high 5.6. Twentieth’s Modern Family fired up 13% to a 2.6. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing spiked 18% to a new season high 2.0. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs grew 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men rebounded 13% from its series low to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly moved up 7% to a 1.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy stayed at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gained 8% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s The ClevelandShow and SPT’s Seinfeld both were unchanged at a 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ off-net rookie Mom marched up 10% to a new season-high 1.1, while CTD’s The Game was unchanged at a 0.5.