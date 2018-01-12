NATPE 2018: 'DailyMailTV' Renewed for Season Two

On the eve of NATPE in Miami, DailyMailTV, produced by Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions and DailyMail.com, has been renewed for a second season, said DailyMail.com and Stage 29 on Friday.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Gray Television, Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Meredith, Raycom, London Broadcasting, Graham, Heartland Media, News Press & Gazette, Northwest Broadcasting, Citadel, Scripps and Quincy have all cleared the news magazine strip, hosted by Jesse Palmer,for the 2018-19 television season.



So far this season, DailyMailTV is averaging a 1.0 live plus same day household rating season to date through Dec. 31, and a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, making it the top-rated rookie show of the season.



“We are excited about continuing with and building upon our freshman season’s success,” said Arthur Hasson, COO, Sinclair Broadcast Group, in a statement. “Not only is DailyMailTV delivering stories our viewers are clamoring for, we are also able to use the show’s exclusive content in our regular newscasts as well. This additional content source has already paid dividends.”



DailyMailTV is executive produced by Carla Pennington, Jay McGraw, Martin Clarke, Dr. Phil McGraw and Matt Strauss. Eric Beesemyer serves as co-executive producer. CBS Television Distribution handles distribution for the show.

