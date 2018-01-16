NATPE 2018: Fox TV Stations Renew ‘Page Six TV’ for Second Season

The Fox Television Stations have renewed news magazine strip Page Six TV for a second season, said Frank Cicha, senior vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations and Ken Lawson, senior vice president and general sales manager, broadcast syndication, Twentieth Television, on Tuesday.

The show, which is drawn from news reported by the New York Post’s famed gossip page, is hosted by John Fugelsang. He discusses the news and gossip of the day with a regular panel that includes Fashion Queens’ Bevy Smith, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and “Page Six” Senior Reporter Carlos Greer. “Page Six” Editor and Deputy Editor Emily Smith and Ian Mohr also appear, providing updates, insight and first looks into breaking stories.

Page Six TV is averaging a 0.8 season to date live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and a 0.5 among daytime’s key demographic of 25-54. In households, it’s running second to this season’s other new news strip, DailyMailTV, which was renewed for season two last week. The two shows tie among women 25-54. Page Six TV is cleared in more than 98% of the country for its first season.



Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachman are executive producers. New York Post Publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Michael Weinberg also serves as executive producers. Kathleen Rajsp is co-executive producer. Endemol Shine North America, which is 50% owned by 21st Century Fox, produces while Twentieth Television distributes.