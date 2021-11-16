Syndication Ratings: ‘Dr. Phil’ Breaks Tie to Top Talkers

Dr. Phil emerged as syndication’s talk victor in the week ended Nov. 7, after sitting in a tie with Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for the three prior weeks.

CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil climbed 6% to a four-week high 1.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That also made Dr. Phil the only talker in the top twelve to improve year-to-year, beating last year’s score at this time last year by 6%.

Live, which has been first or tied for first 22 times in the past 26 weeks, slipped 6% to a 1.6 in the week after the show’s popular Halloween episode.

Both Phil and Live faced preemptions for coverage of press conferences with President Biden on Nov. 1 and 2 and for coverage of the funeral of former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Nov. 5.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 0.7, followed by Live at a 0.6.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson stayed at its season-high 0.9 to tie Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which fell back 10% from its season high set in the prior week, and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which gained 13% to a new season high with guest host Sherri Shepherd, a former panelist on ABC’s The View.

NBCU’s Maury maintained a 0.8. CBS’ Rachael Ray retreated 13% to a 0.7. NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Disney’s Tamron Hall, just renewed through its fifth season, both held at a 0.6, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which stayed put for a ninth straight week.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore, last season’s sole rookie, stayed at a 0.5 and was one of only four talkers to hold 100% of its ratings compared to last year along with Kelly Clarkson, Wendy Williams and Dr. Oz. That also tied this year’s only new talker, Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon.

NBCU’s out-of-production version of Jerry Springer remained at a 0.3 for the eighth straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which stayed put for the eighth time in nine weeks this season.

CBS’ The Doctors held at a 0.2 for the 36th straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy was the only court show to improve, forging ahead 2% to a 4.8 to lead the courts and rank as the fourth show in overall syndication despite no longer being in original production.

CBS’ Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court all settled at a 1.5, 0.8, 0.6 and a 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry, starring Springer, settled for a series-low 0.4 for the eighth consecutive week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice retreated 25% to a 0.3.

CBS’ Jeopardy! edged ahead 2% to a 5.6 to lead all of syndication and the games. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!’s partner on ABC stations in major markets, accelerated 6% to a new season-high 5.3. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was flat at a 5.2.

Fox’s rookie You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno leveled off at a 0.7 for the sixth straight week, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring Meredith Vieira, which has been at a 0.7 for the past eight weeks. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with an unchanged 0.4.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.6 for a 13th consecutive week.

CBS’ Inside Edition led the magazines, edging ahead 5% to a 2.3. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight and NBCU’s Access Hollywood each held their ground at a 2.1 and a 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ TMZ recovered 17% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra stayed at its season-high 0.6 even though it lost most of its key primary runs on Fox affiliates to the sixth and final World Series game and Thursday Night Football, including in all of the top nine markets, on Nov. 2 and 4,

CBS’ DailyMailTV returned a 0.5 for the ninth time in ten weeks. Fox’s Dish Nation was consistent at a 0.3 for a second week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-net sitcoms with a 5% jump to a 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.3. SPT’s The Goldbergs gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ freshman Young Sheldon, which stayed put for a sixth straight week. Disney’s Modern Family, Two and a Half Men and Family Guy all skidded 13% to a 0.7, tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which held steady for a sixth consecutive week. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls slumped 17% to a 0.5, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which held at that level for the sixth time in seven weeks.