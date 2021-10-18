Industry Mourns Death of Colin Powell

Women in Cable Telecommunications extended its condolences to Michael Powell, president of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association , on the death of his father, Colin Powell.

Colin Powell, former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Monday of complications from COVID-19 . He was reportedly fully vaccinated. He was also battling cancer.

“General Powell, first Black U.S. Secretary of State and youngest chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, serves as a role model for generations of individuals who aspire to greatness,” WICT said. “Our love and prayers go out to the entire Powell family during this time of sorrow.”

NCTA also stated a message of condolence to the Powell family. Dave Watson, President & CEO Comcast Cable and NCTA Board Chair, said: “On behalf of the staff of NCTA and the Board of Directors, we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Gen. Colin Powell, including our dear colleague and friend, Michael Powell. Today, America lost a trailblazing leader who always put his country first and led with compassion, dignity and grace. We join with the rest of America in mourning the loss of this remarkable human being.”

Colin Powell was also founding chairman of America’s Promise Alliance , an alliance of various groups that advocates for effective education and opportunities for youth, as well as safe and supportive, all issues that implicate broadband given the internet's role in education, opportunity, and virtual environments. Michael Powell is vice chairman of the group.

“Americans will remember Gen. Colin Powell for a long time as a model soldier, diplomat, White House advisor and a voice of wisdom and reason who reassured the country that it can meet any challenge by living up to its best ideas," said ACAC Connects President Matt Polka. "Gen. Powell leaves a remarkable record that we are proud to honor and recognize as so many others around the nation are properly doing today.

“We want to express our support and prayers for Gen. Powell’s family, including NCTA-The Internet & Television Association President & CEO Michael Powell, on the loss of this fine man. They should know that America is a great country because people like Gen. Powell led her with unselfish devotion.”

Also weighing in was the association representing the nation's public/educational ,media.

America's Public Television Stations (APTS) President Patrick Butler said millions of children had benefitted from Colin Powell's work with America's Promise. "[Powell] ensured that the welfare of children was a priority not only for parents, teachers and government agencies but also for some of the nation’s largest corporations, foundations and community organizations," said Butler, adding: "“It was my honor to serve briefly with General Powell during Senator Howard Baker’s tenure as White House chief of staff for President Reagan, and it was such a pleasure to know that the wise, humble, sensible, profoundly decent man the public saw over five decades in public life was just the same in private."

President Biden said of Powell: "He led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong. He repeatedly broke racial barriers, blazing a trail for others to follow, and was committed throughout his life to investing in the next generation of leadership. Colin Powell was a good man who I was proud to call my friend, and he will be remembered in history as one of our great Americans."