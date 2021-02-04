Super Bowl LV on CBS Feb. 7

Super Bowl LV is on CBS Sunday, Feb. 7. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. ET and the Super Bowl broadcast at 6 p.m. ET, with the kickoff happening at 6:30.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing. The Chiefs won the Lombardi trophy last year and Tom Brady leads the Bucs. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa hosts the event.

The game is on CBS, streaming platform CBS All Access and CBSSports.com.

CBS News special correspondent James Brown and correspondents Mark Strassmann and Jamie Yuccas report from Tampa for a range of CBS News programs.

CBS This Morning will feature a conversation between sports announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the big game. Co-host Anthony Mason speaks with Whitney Houston’s musical director about how her Super Bowl “Star-Spangled Banner” performance came together 30 years before.

CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will feature O’Donnell’s interview with President Biden starting Feb. 5, the interview continuing at 4 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday.

Strassmann will profile Sarah Thomas, the first woman referee to officiate a Super Bowl, for CBS Evening News.

After the game, CBS will use the plum programming slot for the Queen Latifah drama The Equalizer.