Norah O’Donnell to Sit With President Biden

Norah O’Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor, will interview President Joe Biden at the White House in the coming days. The interview will be featured across CBS News broadcasts beginning Feb. 5, on CBS Evening News. Parts will also be shown on Face the Nation Feb. 7, and in the 4 p.m. hour that day, which is Super Bowl Sunday.

It represents President Biden’s first network television interview since taking office last month.

CBS will air the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

James Brown, host of The Super Bowl Today and CBS News’ special correspondent, will report from the big game in Tampa, as will correspondents Mark Strassman and Jamie Yuccas.