'Succession' Returns on HBO Oct. 17

Hit drama Succession is back on HBO Sunday, Oct. 17. It is season three.

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances,” said HBO. “Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron and Dagmara Dominczyk are in the cast.

Jesse Armstrong created Succession. He executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong is the showrunner.

Succession won the Emmy for outstanding drama in 2020. Season two came out in summer 2019.