‘Succession’ Back on HBO in October

Hit drama Succession starts season three on HBO in October, the network teased on Twitter. A tweet from @Succession showed Brian Cox, who plays Roy patriarch Logan, sitting at a table, along with the lone word “October.”

HBO did not give a specific start date.

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck are also in the cast.

A drama mixed with dark comedy, Succession is about the battles within a family of media moguls. Season two began in August 2019. Jesse Armstrong created the show.

Succession got the outstanding drama Emmy in September 2020, along with several other Emmys, among other prestigious awards.

Season three began filming in fall 2020 but sustained delays related to COVID.

Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche and Scott Ferguson executive produce Succession, with Armstrong the showrunner.