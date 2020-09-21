Emmys Recap: HBO Garners Most Award Wins

Netflix earned a record number of 2020 Emmy Awards nominations, but it was HBO who won the most hardware during a virtual Emmy Awards telecast Sunday night that saw Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek sweep the comedy category in record fashion.

HBO garnered 11 Emmy Awards during the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event, including major wins in the best drama and best limited series category. The other big winner during the ceremony was Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, which set a record by winning all seven categories in the comedy genre.

Netflix finished third for the evening with two awards. VH1, FX Networks and Apple TV Plus each won one award during the audience-less telecast.

HBO, which won 30 total Emmy Awards -- including 19 Creative Arts awards -- was paced by Watchmen, which took home four awards Sunday night and a total of 11 Emmy Awards, including best limited series or movie. Succession won seven Emmy Awards overall -- tying it with Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian -- including outstanding drama series.

The night included several surprise winners, including actress Zendaya, who at 24 years old became the youngest actress to win best lead actress in a drama series for her role as troubled teenager Rue Bennett in HBO’s freshman series Euphoria.

Also getting a surprise nod was Uzo Aduba, who won the outstanding supporting actress statuette for her role as Shirley Chisholm in FX’s Mrs. America.

Not surprising was RuPaul’s Drag Race’s win in the Reality Competition Program category -- it's third consecutive win -- and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’s fifth consecutive win in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.

Actor/Director Tyler Perry was awarded the TV Academy’s Governor’s Award during the live ceremony, which aired on ABC.

A partial list of winners from the 72nd Emmy Awards announced during the live telecast are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)