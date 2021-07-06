'Succession' Season Three on HBO in the Fall

Long awaited season three of Succession starts on HBO in the fall. The series is about the fabulously wealthy, and feuding, Roy clan.

Season two premiered in August of 2019. Jesse Armstrong created the show and is showrunner.

HBO did not give a specific premiere date.

Brian Cox plays patriarch Logan Roy, head of a media conglomerate. Jeremy Strong plays ambitious but troubled son Kendall Roy. Sarah Snook is Logan’s enterprising daughter Siobhan and Kieran Culkin his slacker son Roman.

Hiam Abbass, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed are also in the cast.

The season three trailer shows Logan and Kendall bickering, and Shiobhan angling for the top spot in the corporation.

The first two seasons had 10 episodes apiece.

Succession won the Emmy for outstanding drama in 2020. Strong won outstanding lead actor in a drama.

Armstrong executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche and Scott Ferguson.