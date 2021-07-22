Struum Picks Evergent To Provide Customer Management, Monetization

Recently launched streaming service Struum said it has selected Evergent to provide customer management and monetization tools.

Struum was created by former Disney and Discovery executives and backed by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s Tornante company. It aims to simplify the streaming business by enabling consumers to sample shows from multiple services under one monthly subscription.

Evergent’s agile tools will enable Struum to offer subscribers a range of options supporting a variety of business models. Evergent supports multiple payment methods and takes advantage of new opportunities while minimizing churn and risk.

“Struum’s mission is to provide customers with a curated streaming experience that perfectly matches their tastes and interests. Evergent’s monetization and customer management tools are essential to facilitate that service, enabling content providers to deliver against these tailored offerings in an increasingly complex streaming environment. We look forward to shaping the next generation of the streaming experience together with Evergent,” said Eugene Liew, CTO and co-founder of Struum.

Struum, Evergent is making it seamless for participating content providers to not only reach new consumers, but also monetize in new ways.

“Now more than ever, the consumer is in control as they choose between dozens of competing streaming services. Rather than force customers to make difficult selections with limited budgets for entertainment, Struum is breaking new ground by offering a credit-based, a la carte streaming experience,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent

"The values and mission of Struum’s new platform dovetails perfectly with Evergent’s goal to support flexible and agile monetization of digital video content. We are confident this partnership will reshape the streaming ecosystem and empower content providers to maximize the lifetime value of their customer relationships,” Sajja said.