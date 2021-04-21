Evergent Launches Agile Customer Care and Billing System

Evergent said it launched a new customer care and billing platform, CCB 3.0, that manages direct-to-consumer content and service provider businesses.

CCB 3.0 enables agile monetization, handling a variety of product configurations, promotions and packages. It supports companies looking to shift from subscription video on demand to ad-supported video on demand.

The platform also allows customers to grow and accelerate revenue, the company said.

“Evergent’s mission is to make it easier for our customers to maintain and grow relationships, streamline monetization processes, and reduce time to market for products and services,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent.

“CCB 3.0 represents a significant step forward in customer relationship management by taking the guesswork out of monetization and empowering each customer to create a solution tailored to their business needs,” Sajja said. “When we look at how the video marketplace continues to grow and evolve, agility and flexibility will be key to meeting and exceeding business goals.”

The new platform makes it easier for users to access information, provides personalized account summaries and allow user to create a custom search form for each client.

“Agility is essential to the success of our business, especially when it comes to our approach to monetization. Any solution that allows us to speed time to market and deploy differentiated products faster delivers tangible value for us,” said Alexander Elorriaga, chairman of Simple TV. “Evergent’s revenue and customer-lifecycle platform is essential to our growth strategy, as it allows us to make quick adjustments and constantly refine our monetization strategies.”