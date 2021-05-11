Evergent Platform To Support AWS For Media & Entertainment Initiative

Evergent said its revenue and user management platform will support the Amazon Web Services for Media & Entertainment initiative.

The collaboration will enable Evergent clients to leverage AWS capabilities and services to improve customer management and monetization.

“Our mission at Evergent is to enable our customers to more effectively manage their relationships and improve their monetization processes through a pre-integrated platform tailored to each customer’s business needs,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent.

Vijay Sajja, Evergent co-founder and CEO

“Our collaboration with AWS aligns perfectly with this mission by connecting our customers not only with Evergent’s agile monetization solutions, but with the full portfolio of products and solutions available through the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative,” Sajja said.

For media companies focused on launching and rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) services, time to market is critical. Working with AWS helps us enable flexible and agile monetization in weeks, not months.”

AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors.

The initiative focuses on five areas: Content Production; Direct-to-consumer and Over-the-top (OTT) Streaming; Broadcast; Media Supply Chain & Archive; and Data Science & Analytics.