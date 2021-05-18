Michael Eisner-Backed Struum Reached 50 Content Agreement

Struum, the streaming service backed by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, said it has signed deals with more than 50 content providers and will stage a preview later this month.

Struum is designed to simplify streaming by providing views with a single subscription and app through which they can access an array of programming.

Content companies that have come on board for the preview include Tastemade, Tribeca, Cheddar News, Kocowa, Dekkoo, Magellan TV, History Hit, Gusto, Young Hollywood, Indieflix, SPI/Filmbox, Echoboom Sports, Social Club TV, Cinedigm, Magnolia Pictures, Little Dot Studios, Group 9, Stingray and Filmhub.

The Struum app (Image credit: Struum)

BBC Select, Revolt, France Channels, InsightTV, Docubay, FuelTV, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Shout Factory TV, OUTtv, SVTV, CGood TV and Alchimie will join the service when it fully launches this summer.

For the preview, Struum will be available via iOS, Airplay, Chromecast and the web. It expects to be on all major streaming platforms and devices for its full launch.

“Struum is designed to create the easiest way to find more of the content you love through one single monthly subscription,” said CEO Lauren DeVillier. “We view ourselves as the ultimate complementary service and a perfect fit for TV and film lovers who are increasingly frustrated by the costs, complexity and effort required to discover and watch what they want.”

Struum was started by DeVillier, the former head of product for Discovery Ventures and head of digital for Disney Channels; Eugene Liew, former VP of product and technology at Disney Plus; Paul Pastor, former executive VP of strategy, revenue and operations at Discovery Networks and Thomas Wadsworth, former lead advanced product development for Walt Disney Imagineering.

In addition to Eisner, the company Struum’s advisory board and executive team includes Nancy Tellem, former president of CBS Entertainment and Xbox Entertainment; Ben Pyne, former president of Disney/ABC Television Distribution; and Donald Hicks, VP, trust policy and partnerships at Airbnb.