Streaming Grows Share of TV Viewing in August: Nielsen
YouTube ties Netflix; 'Dragons' give HBO Max a lift
Streaming continued to increase its share of TV viewing in August, although cable and broadcast also gained share during the month, according to Nielsen.
Steaming’s share climbed to 35% from 34.8% in July, the first month in which streaming topped both cable and broadcast.
Among the streaming services, YouTube tied Netflix for the first time with a 7.6% share. Time spent watching YouTube was up 2.8%, including a 14.9% jump from YouTube TV. Netflix had an 8% share in July, but its big hit Stranger Things has cooled down.
Hulu edged up to 3.7% from 3.6%. Amazon Prime Video dipped to 2.9% from 3%; Disney rose to 1.9% from 1.8%.
HBO Max posted a big gain, rising to a 1.2% share from a 1% share with the launch of House of the Dragon.
Cable’s share edged up to 34.5% in August from 34.4% in July.
Broadcast viewing increased 1.2% and its share rose to 22.1% from 21.6%. Broadcast got a boost from shows like Big Brother in the “general variety” genre, and a rise in sports viewing, with baseball’s Field of Dreams game, the NFL’s preseason and college football attracting viewers.
Compared to a year ago broadcast viewing was down 10.9% and its share was off by 2.4 points.
Nielsen’s “other” category shrunk to 8.5% in August from 9.2%.
Total time spent viewing was down slightly in August from July’s level. ■
