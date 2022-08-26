HBO Renews 'House of The Dragon' For Season 2

HBO, unsurprisingly, said it has renewed House of the Dragon for a second season, days after its record-setting premiere on Sunday.

The first episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel has now been seen by more than 20 million viewers across linear, on demand and streaming on HBO Max in the U.S, HBO said, based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data.

On its first day, it attracted nearly 10 million, a record for a new show on HBO.

The series is a key to keeping HBO Max growing even as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery reduces the amount the programming available to subscribers in order to cut costs.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

The show is created by co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin; co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal; co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, and executive producers Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. It's based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn. ■