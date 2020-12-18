Starz Launches as Premium Channels on FuboTV

Starz said it has been launched on the fuboTV streaming platform, effective Friday.

For an extra $8.99 on top of fuboTV’s standard package, viewers can watch Starz original series and movies either on linear channels or on SVOD.

Read Also: FuboTV Reports Loss as It Makes Sports Betting Plans

“We are thrilled to expand our OTT presence with our fuboTV partnership, bringing Starz hit original series and a huge library of blockbuster films to fuboTV’s growing base of viewers in time for the holidays. With our launch on fuboTV, Starz will be available on all major streaming services in the US,” said Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz.

FuboTV also recently added Epix to its lineup.

“Just in time for the holidays, consumers can enjoy the excitement of Starz’s premium entertainment content and the convenience of even more ad-free programming choices with the addition of Starz to fuboTV,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “Starz offers something for everyone in the family to stream, including original shows and movies, both live and on demand.”

Starz original series include Power Book II: Ghost, P-Valley, Hightown and Outlander. Starz subscribers also get access to an extensive library of movies.