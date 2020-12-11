FuboTV Bolsters Limited Premium Channel Lineup with Epix

FuboTV announced that starting today (Friday), its 455,000 subscribers have the choice of adding Epix to their channel guide for an additional $5.99 a month.

Subscribers to the virtual pay TV service can add Epix, Epix 2 and Epix Hits to tiers starting with the base $64.99-a-month fuboTV “Family” package, with the first 30 days of Epix service billed at only $2.99.

Epix features the usual mix of premium TV-window theatrical titles, as well as original shows including Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth and NFL: The Grind.

FuboTV will present “select” Epix programming in 4K.

FuboTV told investors in November that in addition to Epix, it will add Starz by the end of the year.

It’s a win for the vMVPD, considering how little premium channel options it currently offers its subscribers. Showtime was previously the only major premium channel offering on the service, although it does also offer AMC Premiere.

Consider that Sling TV offers Epix, Showtime and Starz; YouTube has HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Epix and Starz, as well as niche add-ons like Hallmark Movies, Shudder and CuriosityStream, among other choices.

Does it still matter for pay TV services like fubo TV to feature premium networks like Epix, when users can simply download the Epix Now app directly, without the pay TV middleman? Well, it must still matter enough to fuboTV’s bottom line to promote the deal in a press release.

“Adding Epix allows fuboTV to further expand our entertainment offering, providing even more value to our users,” said Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “From original series and documentaries, to an extensive library of movies; Epix has a robust lineup that spans across a variety of genres, providing entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”