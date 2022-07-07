Start TV To Air ‘The Power of Perseverance: Women and the Pandemic’ July 9

Start TV airs special The Power of Perseverance: Women and the Pandemic (opens in new tab) July 9. The one-hour special, which documents three inspiring women who share their stories of loss, struggle and perseverance amidst COVID, airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT that night.

The women are Dr. Kate Deisseroth of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, an orthopedic surgeon, Air Force veteran and single mother who figured out a balance between personal and professional responsibilities; Jessyca Matthews of Flint, Michigan, a high school teacher who penned an influential op-ed in the Washington Post about teaching amidst the pandemic; and Ellen Kuwana of Seattle, a science editor who founded WeGotThisSeattle, which has fed thousands of frontline and essential workers during the pandemic.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Start TV showcases strong female leading characters. Its programs include Rizzoli & Isles, The Closer and The Good Wife. ■