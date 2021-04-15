Start TV Picks Up ‘Nashville’

Connie Britton drama Nashville starts on Start TV Network May 3. The musical drama will air in the Monday-Sunday 11 p.m. ET/PT slot. Hayden Panettiere is in the cast with Britton.

Nashville premiered on ABC in 2012 and shifted to CMT in early 2017. It follows the lives and rivalry of country singers Rayna James (Britton), the reigning “Queen of Country,” and Juliette Barnes (Panettiere), a devious star who challenges Rayna’s position at the top of the charts. The series also stars Charles Esten, Clare Bowen and Chris Carmack.

Musical guest stars across the show’s six seasons include Steven Tyler, Elton John, Christina Aguilera and Brad Paisley.

Nashville will lead out of Rizzoli & Isles and will lead into The Good Wife.

Part of Weigel, multicast network Start TV showcases strong female leading characters. Its shows include Major Crimes, The Closer and Medium.