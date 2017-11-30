CMT Announces Winter Slate

CMT will premiere docuseries Music City, about emerging artists in Nashville, Mar. 1. That show comes from Adam DiVello, creator of The Hills and Laguna Beach. CMT has committed to eight episodes.



Music City is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate.



Singer Kesha joins the band Old Crow Medicine Show for a new CMT Crossroads Dec. 6. That is filmed in Nashville. CMT Crossroads is produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin.



Speaking of Nashville, the final season of Nashville premieres Thursday, Jan. 4. Deacon looks to distract himself from his loneliness, while Juliette deals with an on-stage meltdown. Nashville is the most-watched show in CMT history, averaging 2.1 million weekly viewers (L+7). It is produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment with executive producers Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, Steve Buchanan and Callie Khouri.



CMT reports 51 consecutive weeks of year-over-year growth in adults 18-49.



"After a record-setting year, we're continuing to build upon CMT's direction as an all touchpoint brand to further command the country music and lifestyle space, not only on television, but on every device," said Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land. "Each of these series fluidly extends the brand into key categories like music, art, food and fashion, while staying true to our mission of embodying modern country culture."



CMT will also debut a trio of short-form digital series, How to Wear,Street Art Stories and The Downtown Farmer. They'll run on CMT's YouTube channel.



Mallory Ervin hosts How to Wear, which CMT describes as "a fun, playful, and accessible fashion journey." CMT is on board for ten episodes.



Ten-part Street Art Stories is an "inspirational and in-depth documentary series offering the inside scoop behind the iconic, captivating, and most-Instagrammed urban murals and public art," says CMT.



In January, CMT will premiere The Downtown Farmer, hosted by Chef Loreal Gavin. The 10-episode series profiles how the urban farm movement blends with the food truck trend.



All three are produced by Whalerock Industries.