Standard Media Index Names Dave Dembowski VP Sales

Standard Media Index said it hired Dave Dembowski as VP of sales.

Dembowski, previously senior VP of sales and business development at Ignition One, will oversee the expansion of the ad intelligence company’s sales team.

“It’s truly a pleasure to welcome Dave Dembowski to the SMI family. As an accomplished sales executive, he brings with him two decades of sales leadership and experience from top digital platforms. In this new role, he will be instrumental in further developing the sales pipeline and driving growth for the business, across the board,” said Ben Tatta, president, Standard Media Index.

Before IgnitionOne, Dembowki held posts at Yahoo and Edgar Online.

"I’m thrilled to join the Standard Media Index team during an exciting time in its evolution. Access to marketplace economics is a critical function in evaluating advertising investments,” said Dembowski. “Understanding these dynamics provide measured value to the ecosystem and SMI is well-positioned to define these unique opportunities."