Standard Media Index Names Koons VP, Strategic Partnerships

Ad data company Standard Media Index said it named Todd Koons as VP, strategic partnerships, a new position.

Koons, previously with PwC, will look to develop and grow SMI’s relationship with media agencies and marketers in the U.S.

He will report to Ben Tatta, who joined SMI in July as U.S. market president..

“This year has been unprecedented for the advertising industry as ad spend has fallen precipitously since March," said James Fennessy, CEO at Standard Media Index. "Digital spend is currently driving growth for the U.S. market, and as the rest of the industry moves towards recovery, SMI’s spend and pricing data will be critical to ensure players across the ecosystem have access to the high quality data and insights they need to get back to growing their businesses. The appointment of Koons will allow us to continue to build on our network of strategic partners which will consolidate our position as the leading provider of decision grade advertising intelligence data within the U.S. market.”

Koons was manager, marketing & media, licensing management & contract compliance at PwC. Before that he held posts at Ebiquity and UM Worldwide.

“Through my career in the advertising and media industry I have always explored new methods of addressing the challenges faced by advertisers and agencies in today’s dynamic marketplace,” said Koons. “In this new role at SMI, I am looking forward to working with and building on our network of partners within the U.S. market, and providing them with the market intelligence they need to empower smarter decisions.”