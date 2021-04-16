TV Ad Spending Jumped 13% in March: SMI

March ad spending is up after declines in 2020 and 2019

Television advertising spending rose 13% in March, compared to March 2020, the first month impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Standard Media Index.

The March increase is the first in more than a year, other than the slight 1% gain in March, SMI said.

The jump in March still leaves spending down 6% from the March 2019 level, but SMI noted that the data represents a “very positive trend” for TV as upfront season approaches.

Overall ad spending was up 22% in March. A year ago spending dropped 13% as businesses closed because of COVID. Spending was up 6.3% compared to March 2019.

SMI said that digital advertising is leading the market’s overall growth and was up 27% in March.