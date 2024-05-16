StackAdapt Adopts Data From Samba TV for Programmatic Campaigns

StackAdapt said it made a deal to integrate data from Samba TV into its programmatic advertising platform.

Using Samba TV data, StackAdapt is providing clients with Reach Forecasting and Incremental Reach Measurement features.

“The top campaigns maximize reach, and our partnership with Samba TV directly addresses this for our customers,” StackAdapt senior director of data Denis Loboda said.

“We strive to ensure to our customers that no target audience is missed, helping advertisers and marketers to plan the most optimal campaigns and spend incremental budgets effectively,” Loboda said. “We have enabled StackAdapt users to make informed decisions by predicting the additional reach each dollar spent will generate, alongside other solutions like optimizing towards ideal frequency and measuring incremental reach with ease.”

Incremental Reach Forecasting allows clients to input various campaign parameters such as brand, geography, inventory packages, bid and budget into a forecasting tool.

Incremental Reach Measurement, developed by StackAdapt, provides metrics such as unique incremental reach percentage, average frequency across different formats, and detailed analytics by channel and location, including for political campaigns by district.

“Our collaboration with StackAdapt is a step forward for integrated planning, activation, and measurement in one programmatic platform,” Samba TV chief commercial officer Aden Zaman said. “Samba TV’s extensive viewership insights that enable ad audience targeting and campaign insights help empower StackAdapt clients to transact more efficiently and drive improved return on ad spend.”