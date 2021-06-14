StackAdapt Launches Ad Campaign For Speedy Programmatic Platform

Ad tech company StackAdapt is launching an ad campaign touting how quickly its programmatic platform can get campaigns up and running.

StackAdapt's new logo (Image credit: StackAdapt)

StackAdapt’s ads will run starting Tuesday on connected TV, online video and social media. Appropriately, the company is using its own StackAdapt DSP to execute the company programmatically, except for social media, which is being bought directly.

The commercial shows how “insanely fast” things move in the advertising world--with the exception of the media department, where staffers move in slow motion waiting for data and programmatic campaigns to render. Even the coffee is “only slow brew.”

StackAdapt offers “quick setup, no waiting. Just load and go,” the spot says. It concludes with the company’s new logo and the slogan “Speed that makes the difference.”

The campaign comes two months after Brian Burch joined the company as the new VP of marketing.

“We wanted to find a way to tell the story of StackAdapt, and the benefit of the platform for our users. It isn’t enough to say we can help you improve your workday, we wanted to show it. We used research and strategy to create a lighthearted video that highlights what is so great about our platform,” said StackAdapt co-founder and COO Vitaly Pererskiy in a blog post.

“Not only does StackAdapt offer speed when it comes to our product and our pace of innovation, but we are swift to support the growth of our clients. Enabling them to work efficiently and stay ahead of the curve is a story we are excited to tell,” Pecherskiy said.