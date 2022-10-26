Amazon Offers Incremental Reach Measurement on Streaming Ads

‘'Leverage: Redemption’ is among the shows in which Amazon is offering virtual product placement

Amazon Ads said it would provide advertisers with ways to measure the incremental reach it generates via streaming television.

At its unBoxed conference in New York (opens in new tab) Wednesday, the giant online retailer said Amazon Streaming TV reaches an unduplicated potential monthly U.S. audience of more than 135 million, including Freevee and Twitch.

Its new household reach report is generated post-campaign and shows advertisers how many people saw video ads beyond those who viewed them on linear TV.

Amazon said it assembles the report by combining first- and third-party signals, augmented by machine learning-based projections.

The big-tech firm recently announced it was working with Nielsen to measure Thursday Night Football audiences on Amazon Prime Video for advertisers.

Amazon also said that more than 25 of its streaming series are participating in its Virtual Product Placement program.

The shows include Sprung; Cosmic Love; Reacher; Love Accidentally; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Bosch: Legacy; Making the Cut and Leverage: Redemption.

Virtual product placement helps brands show up within streaming TV content and reach the right audiences while allowing Amazon content creators to focus on telling stories, the company said.

Another opportunity for advertisers is to use the Amazon Freevee welcome screen as a full-screen showcase for the brands. In the beta version of the product, brands get seven seconds of exposure when consumers launch the Freevee app on Fire TV.

Fire TV customers will also have access to the IMDb What to Watch app, which provides U.S. users with a series of interactive mini-games and quizzes designed to help fan decide what to stream. The feature comes with in-app sponsorship opportunities.

“Our video ad solutions work together and make it simpler for brands to reach relevant audiences at scale, so they can deliver their creative work alongside popular content, engage viewers with delightful experiences and measure and optimize their impact,” Amazon Ads VP of U.S. Sales Tanner Elton said. “We want to bring the power of video advertising to more brands, no matter their size or level of resources.”

Amazon pointed to research from Wyzowl in which 73% of consumers said they prefer video ads to learn about products and services, and 88% said video ads have convinced them to buy.

The U.S. is home to more than 225 million streaming-TV viewers with spending on digital video advertising expected to reach $76 billion in 2022, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

To help marketers choose video, Amazon has a creative services offering that helps advertisers discover, compare and directly book with trusted service providers for the creation of impactful Sponsored Brands, Streaming TV, and Sponsored Display videos, as well as other creative assets. Brands can search and filter services based on their requirements, browse reviews and samples and directly connect with providers for end-to-end creative delivery, all within the Amazon ads console, the company said.

Creative services simplify the creative production process for advertisers and enables more multichannel or upper-funnel marketing. Amazon said the service is free to use and there are no minimum commitments required to book. All services ensure compliance with Amazon Ads policy. ▪️