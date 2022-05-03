NewFronts: Amazon Using Data To Guide Campaigns In-Flight

Amazon Ads said it has tools to help advertisers make their advertising more effective and its developing more

At its Lincoln Center NewFront presentation Monday, hosted by Amy Poehler, director of the Ludy and Desi documentary on Prime Video and executive producer of the series Harlem, Amazon also said it has new technology for virtually inserting products and signage into programming post-production.

“We know that the ability to reach customers while maximizing every dollar is super important to you, which is why we’re excited to announce Streaming TV Media Planner,” said Colleen Aubrey, senior VP of ad products and tech, Amazon Ads.

Streaming TV Media Planner enables advertisers to see their incremental streaming TV reach through Amazon Ads, and compare that to linear reach,” she said.

Amazon has Omnichannel Metrics, which provides measurement to enable in-flight campaign optimization in Beta.

Based on the metrics, “you may want to switch up your creative or media choices,” said Alan Moss, VP global ads. “You can make changes mid-flight. You no longer have to wait until the end of your campaign to optimize your investment.”

Amazon Brand Lift is currently available to consumer product goods makers and marketers of grocery products.

Brand LIft helps advertisers understand the holistic customer journey, extending beyond Amazon’s online store, Moss said.

Some if its data comes from the Amazon Shopper panel, an opt-in invite-only program

Panelists earn monthly rewards for sharing receipts from purchases made.off-Amazon or by completing surveys on our mobile app, he said.

“Today. we have more than 200,000 U.S. panelists actively participating every month and these insights together with omni-channel metrics, help advertisers measured the true incremental impact of their campaigns,” Moss said.

Amazon new Virtual Product Placement product is also in a beta stage. It enables products to be seamlessly inserted into participating Prime Video and Amazon Freevee original content In collaboration with creative partners,

VPP helps brands show up in new places, reaching an audience they want to reach without interruption, and allows Amazon content creators to focus on what they do best during the filmmaking process—telling great stories.

Some of the Prime Video and Amazon Freevee Original titles participating in VPP, including Reacher, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Bosch franchise, Making the Cut, and Leverage: Redemption.

Advertisers can also take advantage of a For Twitch, With Twich programing which gets sponsors involved with Twitch program creators.

Shows sponsors might be interested in included POG Picks, is an interactive live-shopping game show original shows around college basketball such as Let’s Go! College Hoops and SuperFan FaceOff; and the upcoming live unboxing show Drops with Swagg.

Twitch also showed a program called Co-Op Drops, where brands can present Drops—an existing popular Twitch experience where in-game rewards are granted to viewers for watching streams on Twitch—to integrate themselves into popular gaming moments and earn community trust through amplifying reward

Adobe was the first brand to test the program in March in a series of sponsored streams with six Twitch creators playing Amazon Games’ New World, which received 3.1 million total views. ■