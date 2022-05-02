NewFronts: Amazon's Freevee Greenlights Original Scripted, Unscripted Shows

Amazon’s free streaming TV channel Freevee showed off a slate of original scripted and unscripted series that are being developed, greenlit or picked up.

Freevee, previously known as IMDb TV, also said it made a short-term film licensing deal with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution that will bring movie titles including Deadpool, Deadpool 2, Logan, Hidden Figures, Murder on the Orient Express and The Post to the channel.

Freevee is also boosting its FAST offering to more than 75 channels, including exclusive linear channels for the Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience, as well as the original The Kids in the Hall comedy series.

The announcements were made as part of Amazon's NewFront presentation on Monday.

“Amazon Freevee is a trailblazer in the AVOD space, reimagining, redefining, and leveling up the quality of content offered by a free streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee.

“By developing and programming inspired, fan-favorite Original series and movies — produced and delivered by Amazon Studios in partnership with some of the industry’s best creators and studio partners — and by securing exclusive, highly sought licensed content, we have built a destination where viewers know they can discover and enjoy something new, or indulge in something they already love,” they said. “We’ve also built a home for talent where their ideas will be nurtured and brought to life, and are building a brand where advertisers know they will find popular, compelling programming. Today’s announcements about our upcoming slate showcase our continued commitment to delivering customers the premium content they crave — always free of charge.”

Freevee is developing Inside No. 9, a show based on the BBC’s anthology series of the same name. It mixes humor with horror, crime, and suspense, with each episode loosely linked via the inclusion of the number nine. From Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, this dark comedy features high stakes, shocking twists, and the unexpected. The series is executive produced by Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Angie Stephenson, and Josh Cole.

Freevee gave a greenlight to four series:

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, an unscripted competition series to find the next dynamic talent to join the America’s Test Kitchen (ATK) team. The last cook standing will receive a starring role on ATK. America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation is executive produced by David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, David Lonner, and Mark Itkin.

Beyond Black Beauty, inspired by the beloved novel, is a coming-of-age dramedy that follows Jolie Dumont, an equestrian with Olympic aspirations whose journey is suddenly halted when her mother, Janelle, moves them from their posh Belgium life to Janelle's childhood home in Baltimore. From Amazon Studios, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and Leif Films, Beyond Black Beauty is executive produced by Pilar Golden, Leif and Agnes Bristow, J.J. Johnson, and Carla de Jong.

Play-Doh Squished, hosted by Sarah Hyland, this fast-paced, family competition series features a series of physical and creative challenges. To take home the grand prize, teams must combine imagination and inspiration with Play-Doh compound as the medium. Play-Doh Squished is produced by Amazon Studios and eOne. Executive producers are Tara Long and Will Erb for eOne, alongside Allison Berkley and Briana Vowels, who serve as showrunners. Host Sarah Hyland is also an executive producer on the series.

Post Malone: Runaway, a one-hour music documentary showcasing the story of Grammy-nominated Post Malone’s first arena tour in 2019. The movie, which will be the second original film on Freevee, features backstage access, live performances, and intimate interviews. From Pulse Films and Federal Films, Post Malone: Runaway was created by BAFTA-nominated Hector Dockrill and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. The film is executive produced by Dre London, Austin Rosen, and Bobby Greenleaf.

Freevee also said it picked up season two of Bosch: Legacy and seasons three and four of Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. ■