Stacia Philips Deshishku Named ABC News Exec Editor/Senior VP

Stacia Philips Deshishku has been named executive editor and senior VP at ABC News. She has been VP and general manager of ABC Audio.

Based in New York, she will lead the editorial, strategic and creative cross-platform direction across the news division, said ABC News, and collaborate with leaders of Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, The View, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, 20/20, Tamron Hall and Nightline.

(Image credit: ABC News)

Deshishku spent three years running ABC Audio, during which ABC Radio rebranded. Prior to that, she was Washington deputy bureau chief for ABC News. Before joining ABC News, Deshishku was CNN’s director of coverage.

“Those of you who have had the opportunity to work with Stacia know she is a trusted mentor who provides wise guidance to our teams. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver unmatched reporting and forge into an exciting and innovative future,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president. ■