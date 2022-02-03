Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host on daytime talk show The View, has been suspended for two weeks for comments she made on Monday’s program. As the hosts discussed a Tennessee school district removing a graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum, Goldberg had said the Holocaust had not been about race, but about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

“This is white people doing it to white people,” she added.

The show is owned by ABC. In a statement, Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, called the comments “wrong and hurtful.”

Goldberg apologized on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, and on The View Tuesday.

“I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said. “And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Goldberg has been the moderator and co-host of The View since 2007. ■