Whoopi Goldberg to Appear in 'Star Trek: Picard' Second Season

The second season of the Paramount Plus original series Star Trek: Picard will premiere March 3 and will feature Whoopi Goldberg reprising her role from the original Star Trek: The Next Generation series, the streaming service revealed Friday.

The series will feature Goldberg in the role of Guinan, who will appear throughout the show's sophomore campaign, according to the streaming service.

According to Paramount Plus, season two of Star Trek: Picard, "takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes," said the service.

The series stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner.