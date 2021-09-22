Whoopi Goldberg To Host 'The View' for 4 More Years
Whoopi Goldberg is currently in her 15th season on the show
Whoopi Goldberg has signed on to host ABC’s The View for another four years, taking her through this season, the show’s 25th, through the show’s 28th season.
A spokeswoman for ABC had no comment.
Goldberg hosts the morning talk show along with Joy Behar -- one of the show’s original panelists who departed The View in 2013, guest-hosted on and off for two years and returned in 2015 -- Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the deal.
Comings and goings are common on The View’s panel, with Meghan McCain announcing in July that she was departing the show. McCain’s mother, Cindy, will guest-host the program on Oct. 6, according to THR.
Meghan and Cindy McCain, daughter and mother of the late presidential candidate and Arizona senator John McCain, number among the show’s conservative-leaning panelists. Other conservatives slated to join the program are former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Oct. 20, Utah congresswoman Mia Love, former Hewlett-Packard CEO and presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, and former Fox & Friends host and Fox whistleblower Gretchen Carlson among others.
The View, which was created and developed by Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie, debuted its 25th season on Sept. 7. It averaged a 1.7 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and 2.28 million viewers in the week ended Sept. 12.
The View is executive produced by Brian Teta.
