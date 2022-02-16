Quiana Burns Named EP of ‘Tamron Hall’

Quiana Burns has officially been named executive producer of Disney’s daytime syndicated talk show, Tamron Hall, ABC News President Kim Godwin said Wednesday. Burns has been serving as interim executive producer since October, after the departure of Candi Carter.

Burns comes to the show from ABC News, which she joined in May 2020 as executive producer of ABC’s Weekend Good Morning America. Burns previously worked with Hall as executive producer of MSNBC's Live with Tamron Hall. While at MSNBC, she also executive produced Live with Ali Velshi and helped launch The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell. Prior to that, she was Robin Roberts’ anchor producer on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Burns replaces Candi Carter, who joined Tamron Hall from ABC’s The View in March 2020, just as the country went into lockdown due to the pandemic. Carter departed Tamron Hall in October 2021 and took a first-look development deal with ABC.

Carter had taken over after founding executive producer, Bill Geddie, who also created and executive produced The View, officially left the show in March 2020. Tamron Hall debuted in broadcast syndication in September 2019. ABC renewed it through the 2023-24 TV season in November.

In the week ended February 6, Tamron Hall tied NBCUniversal’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams as the sixth-highest rated talk show in syndication, up 14% for the week to a season-high 0.8 live plus same national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. ■