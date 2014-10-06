ABC Names Deputy Washington Bureau Chief
ABC News has named Stacia Philips Deshishku deputy Washington Bureau chief.
The announcement was made in a note from ABC News president James Goldston to staffers Monday (Oct. 6).
Most recently she was director of news planning for CNN. Before that she was director of coverage for CNN's national assignment desk and senior White House supervising producer.
