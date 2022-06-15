SpringServe Using Iris.TV Data To Forecast CTV Ad Audiences
By Jon Lafayette published
Publishers and advertisers can transact at the video level
Ad serving platform SpringServe said it has expanded its relationship with video data platform Iris.TV, enabling publishers to use Iris.TV enabled segments for forecasting and reaching audiences on SpringServe.
“We are making it easier and easier for publishers and advertisers to transact at the video level,” said Joe Hirsch, general manager of SpringServe, acquired by Magnite last year. “This not only enables publishers to deliver more precision for advertisers, it makes their inventory more valuable and increases transparency.”
SpringServe and Iris.TV got together last year, with Iris.TV providing video-level contextual identity solutions across the SpringServe platform. Under the new deal, publishers can access contextual data from all of Iris.TV’s data partners inside SpringServe’s platform for direct sales, forecasting, identity solutions and activation.
“Video-level data is essential for advertisers buying media in Connected TV environments to ensure that their messages are placed alongside relevant and brand safe content. Expanding our relationship with SpringServe makes this easier for publishers to enhance their direct sales offerings, delivering both brand safety and incremental inventory value,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO and co-founder of Iris.TV. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.