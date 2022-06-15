SpringServe Using Iris.TV Data To Forecast CTV Ad Audiences

Ad serving platform SpringServe said it has expanded its relationship with video data platform Iris.TV , enabling publishers to use Iris.TV enabled segments for forecasting and reaching audiences on SpringServe.

“We are making it easier and easier for publishers and advertisers to transact at the video level,” said Joe Hirsch, general manager of SpringServe, acquired by Magnite last year . “This not only enables publishers to deliver more precision for advertisers, it makes their inventory more valuable and increases transparency.”

SpringServe and Iris.TV got together last year , with Iris.TV providing video-level contextual identity solutions across the SpringServe platform. Under the new deal, publishers can access contextual data from all of Iris.TV’s data partners inside SpringServe’s platform for direct sales, forecasting, identity solutions and activation.

“Video-level data is essential for advertisers buying media in Connected TV environments to ensure that their messages are placed alongside relevant and brand safe content. Expanding our relationship with SpringServe makes this easier for publishers to enhance their direct sales offerings, delivering both brand safety and incremental inventory value,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO and co-founder of Iris.TV. ■