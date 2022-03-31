SpringServe Named Ad Server For Inventory on TCL Channels

SpringServe will provide the ad serving technology for the ad-supported streaming channels on TCL smart TV through an integrations with FFalcon.

FFalcon operated the global smart TV platforms for TCL. SpringServe will handle direct-sold and programmatic campaigns and provide high-quality ad experiences for consumers.

SpringServe was acquired by Magnite last year.

Also: TCL Says It's Now Selling 10M TVs a Year Powered by Google TV or Android TV

“SpringServe’s platform is specifically designed to support video publishers and working with leading OEMs such as FFalcon is a natural next step as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Leon Siotis, head of international for SpringServe. “This will bring more inventory options for content owners and video creators to power CTV campaigns in streaming environments. Our platform enables advertisers to better engage with audiences through a great end-user experience wherever they consume content.”

Also: Distributor 1091 Pictures Providing 1,300 Titles to Streaming TCL Channel

One advantage held by TV set makers is having the first screen consumers see when they sit down to watch TV. SpringServe will support features such as native tile ads that attempt to engage viewers before they select the programming they want to watch.

SpringServe software offer a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation capabilities that operate across devices. ■