‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Back on Fox With New Judges March 4

So You Think You Can Dance returns to Fox Monday, March 4 for season 18. Joining Nigel Lythgoe on the judging panel are Allison Hoker, choreographer for Dancing with the Stars, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars.

Cat Deeley returns as host.

“So You Think You Can Dance is television’s preeminent dance competition, and we are thrilled to bring the beloved show back for an all-new season,” said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment. “Reuniting Cat, Nigel, Allison and Comfort and, welcoming Maksim into the SYTYCD family, is sure to make season 18 bigger than ever for their legions of fans around the globe.”

Comfort Fedoke, an associate choreographer on the film Wicked and associate choreographer for Cabaret on London’s West End, will join the judging panel to audition dancers from across the country.

Eliminations will take place weekly, with the top three finalists competing in the season’s finale, and one bringing home $100,000.

The judges’ panel last season featured the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa.

So You Think You Can Dance is from 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions. The series is executive produced by Daniel Martin, who is showrunner, and by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Adelman, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Cat Deeley is a producer.

Simon Fuller created the series with Lythgoe.