'Dancing With the Stars' Announces Season 18 Cast

The contestants for the 18th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars were revealed Tuesday morning on Good Morning America.

The competitors include Price Is Right host Drew Carey, actor Billy Dee Williams and actress Candace Cameron Bure, most known for portraying D.J. Tanner on Full House. Nene Leakes from Bravo's Real Housewives, Olympic figure skaters Charlie White and Meryl Davis, former NHL player Sean Avery, The Wonder Years' Danica McKellar and teen stars James Maslow and Cody Simpson will compete this season as well.

The cast also includes Diana Nyad, the long-distance swimmer who swam from Cuba to Florida, and snowboarder Amy Purdy. Purdy, who also competed on CBS' Amazing Race, will be the first contestant with two prosthetic legs to be featured on Dancing with the Stars. She had both of her legs amputated below the knee when she was 19.

This season will also see the return of Maksim Chmerkovskiy, one of the fan-favorites from the professional dancer side of the competition.

A new twist is added this year, "The Switch Up," which will have viewers vote to change the dance pairings during the season.

As previously announced Erin Andrews will join Tom Bergeron as cohost for this season, which premieres March 17.