Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart Take Down 2021 on Peacock

Special 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart is on Peacock, with the hosts signing off on the current year. Peacock calls it “an edgy, insightful and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the sh*t show that was 2020.”

Snoop and Hart take their seats at the desk from which they hosted Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg on Peacock over the summer. The pair breaks down the highlights, and lowlights, of the year, including politics, pop culture, social media and sports.

Guests include Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Strahan.

“Snoop and Kevin cover some of the biggest stories of the year, but also highlight some less covered moments with their irreverent humor, inimitable charm and unique points of view,” said Peacock.

LOL Studios and Snoopadelic Film produced the 75-minute special. David Nickoll and Matthew Claybrooks are the showrunners and executive producers. Joining them as exec producers are Hart, Dogg, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry and Sara Ramaker. ■