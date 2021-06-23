Peacock’s Olympics Plans Include Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Kenny Mayne

NBCUniversal will be using the Olympics to get people to sample its streaming service Peacock, which will feature both live events and original programming during the games.

Peacock will launch its Olympics destination on July 15 and it will have live coverage of gymnastics and track & field. It will also have U.S. men’s basketball, but live coverage of the team will be available only on Peacock Premium.

Original programming on Peacock will include daily live shows, Olympic channels, even replays and highlights from NBC Olympic coverage.

Rich Eisen will host Tokyo Gold, a daily look at the compelling performances with analysis and athlete interviews.

Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will host On Her Turf at the Olympics, dedicated to covering women’s sports at the games. Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix, Alex Morgan, April Ross, and Alix Klineman will be among athletes featured.

Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host Tokyo Tonight, which will bring fans into the Games with highlights, as interviews and feature stories every evening. Jac Collinsworth will serve as contributor to Tokyo Tonight on-location in Tokyo.

Those shows will appear on the Tokyo Now channel. Other Olympic channels on Peacock include Great Moments, Meet the Olympians, Must-See Moments, Team USA and Tokyo Flame, an Olympic version of the yule log.

Other featured programming will be:

Olympic HIghlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg: This commentary series, co-hosted by sports and Olympics enthusiasts Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, will recap the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. The series is produced by LOL Studios. Paul Pawlowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producers Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, and Candice Wilson Cherry.

For Ball And Country: With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, there is much at stake. For Ball and Country will follow the star-studded team as they represent their country. In addition to an all-access look at the 2021 team’s training camp in Las Vegas, the series goes into USA Basketball video vault with never-before-seen footage of this storied program. For Ball and Country is produced by Winik Media in association with USA Basketball and NBA Entertainment.

Golden: This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner on their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED, a division of The SpringHill Company.

The Sisters of ‘96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team: When the U.S. Women’s National Team made it to the Olympic soccer in Atlanta, their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making it available in full for the first time and debuting an hour-long special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry, and Tisha Venturini.

Peacock also said Amber Ruffin, host, writer and executive producer of Peacock’s late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show, will be on the ground in Tokyo providing her own unique, comedic analyses of the competition, as well as a look-back at her own experiences in the world of sports.