Kevin Hart Limited Series 'True Story' Finishes No. 1 for the Week of Nov. 22 - Netflix Weekly Ratings

The seven-part limited series True Story was the top English-language series on Netflix last week, garnering 48.9 million viewing hours on the platform worldwide.

Netflix began releasing metrics for its top 10 series and movies last month in its new "hours viewed" format. True Story stars comedian Kevin Hart as a comic who gets more drama than laughs when he returns to his hometown of Philadelphia while on tour. Wesley Snipes costars.

True Story debuted on the platform on Nov. 24. It ranked in the top 10 in 61 countries, Netflix said, playing particularly strong in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Meanwhile, as expected, formulaic action movie Red Notice became Netflix's biggest movie draw in its first 28 days on the platform ever, wracking up another 50.7 million viewing hours and finishing as the top-ranked English-language film in the U.S. once again for the week ending Nov. 28.

The caper film stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Galdot. It attracted 328.8 million viewing hours globally on Netflix in the first 17 days after its release date, Nov. 12, so it has another 11 days on the platform to stretch the benchmark.

The previous record was set back in 2018 by Sandra Bullock-led sci-fi drama Bird Box.

