Shannon Wilson Named VP of Engineering, Operations at WAGA Atlanta

Shannon Wilson has been named VP of engineering and operations at WAGA Atlanta. Known as Fox 5, the station is part of Fox Television Stations. Wilson has been WAGA’s director of engineering since 2021.

“Shannon has performed beautifully since Terry Jones retired earlier this yea,r so we know the station is in excellent hands,” WAGA senior VP and general manager Bill Schneider said.

Jones joined WAGA in 1984 and shifted to KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix, also part of Fox Television Stations, late in 2012. He returned to WAGA in 2022.

Prior to being director of engineering at Fox 5, Wilson was chief engineer at Sinclair’s WCIV Charleston. Before that, Wilson held various positions at WTVM Columbus (Georgia), first as a news and content specialist, then IT and engineering assistant, and finally, IT manager.

Atlanta is Nielsen’s No. 6 DMA.