‘Sesame Street’, CNN Pair Up on Vaccine Special for Kids

Sesame Street and CNN are teaming up Saturday, Nov. 6 for a town hall special on the COVID-19 vaccine. The half-hour special, The ABCs of COVID Vaccines, will be hosted by CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and anchor Erica Hill, along with Sesame Street’s Big Bird and other assorted characters. It airs at 8:30 a.m. ET on CNN and CNN International.

“Familiar faces from Sesame Street and experts from CNN and across the country will be ready to answer children’s questions about the Covid-19 vaccine and staying healthy, and coping with big feelings as they continue to face unprecedented challenges in their young lives,” said CNN.

The ABCs of COVID Vaccines builds on Sesame Workshop’s “Caring for Each Other” initiative, according to CNN, which provides resources for parents and families during the pandemic.

CNN and Sesame Street have collaborated on six town halls for children, supporting families through the pandemic and racial justice movement.

The 52nd season of Sesame Street premieres on Cartoonito, a programming block of Cartoon Network and HBO Max, Nov. 11. HBO picked up first-run rights for Sesame in 2015, and HBO Max began airing the show in 2020.

CNN and HBO Max are part of WarnerMedia.