‘Sesame Street’ Season 52 on Cartoonito

Season 52 of Sesame Street is on Cartoonito, a programming block on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, Thursday, Nov. 11. New episodes drop every Thursday. The season has 35 episodes.

The season will be on PBS Kids in the fall of 2022.

Sesame Street premiered on PBS in 1969. HBO picked up first-run rights in 2015. Beginning with season 51, Sesame Street premiered on HBO Max.

“Creating this season of Sesame Street during the pandemic has been an enormous undertaking,” said Ben Lehmann, Sesame Workshop’s senior VP & head of live action and Sesame Street executive producer. “Just as our characters use playful problem-solving in the face of challenges, we, too, took a creative approach, finding innovative solutions while keeping our cast and crew safe. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to produce and are grateful to our partners at WarnerMedia and PBS for their continued support of Sesame Street.”

This season welcomes Tango, Elmo’s new adopted puppy. Tango was introduced in the animated special Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy in August 2021. The new season of Sesame will feature Elmo & Tango’s Mysterious Mysteries, comprised of 13 five-minute episodes. Elmo and Tango help their friends solve mysteries.

“The pandemic has presented immense challenges for us all, but particularly for children as they experience this drastically different way of life in their formative years,” said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop’s senior VP of curriculum & content. “In spite of those difficulties, we know that children are incredibly resilient. This season’s curriculum is designed to encourage and inspire them to be persistent, continuing to try until they succeed. It’s a message kids and parents can take to heart.”

Guests this season include Jon Batiste, Kacey Musgraves, Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish.